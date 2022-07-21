State Crime Stoppers publicize cold case with ties to Iron County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Crime Stoppers and the Kenosha Police Department are publicizing a cold case with ties to northern Wisconsin.

Investigators said James Rawlings was last seen on March 8, 1986. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Mercer by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

James is now 59 years old.

James graduated from Bradford High School in 1980 and was in the US Army until 1985. He has a scar on his forehead and may have had a tattoo of a wolf on his chest.

The family provided a recent picture of his father and older brother to show what James may look like today.

Rawlings family (Contributed photo)

If you have any information about this case, please call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.