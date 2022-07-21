Marquette, Wisconsin game set for Dec. 3

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Marquette versus Wisconsin basketball game is set for Dec. 3, both teams announced on Thursday.

The game will be hosted by Marquette after Wisconsin hosted last year’s tilt. Wisconsin beat Marquette 89-76.

The meeting this year will mark the 125th meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1917. Wisconsin holds a 68-58 advantage in the series, while winning five of the last nine meetings.

Marquette also released their full non-conference schedule, which includes a home contest against Baylor and two road games against Purdue and Notre Dame.

