News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.(KSL, Michaelis family, CNN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Jurgenson and Tyrese Merriam are accused of breaking into Fleet Farm in Wausau.
Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Thursday
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
Car reported stolen from Iola recovered in Green Bay
‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body
LIVE: White House press briefing
The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.
Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge