Gov. Evers approves project on southbound I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39.

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Culvert pipes will also be repaired or replaced.

During construction, southbound I-39 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect single-lane closures and width restrictions. Work on the on- and off-ramps at the I-39 interchanges at County W and County D will result in overnight closures.

Construction is scheduled for completion in late October.

