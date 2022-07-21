News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day This Saturday

Numerous severe storms Saturday afternoon-evening. All threats are on the table.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, July 23rd. Numerous severe storms are likely to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Severe storms is highly likely for Saturday
Severe storms is highly likely for Saturday(WSAW)

A frontal system will sit over the Badger State heading into the weekend. A warm front will lift into the area and allow for hot and humid air to flow into the region, setting the area up for a hot and humid Saturday. Forecast highs will make a run into the 90s. Dew points will rapidly increase into the low 70s. Much of the day will feature sunny skies ahead of a cold front that will move in from the west.

A frontal system will sit over the state Saturday. A warm front flows hot and muggy air to the...
A frontal system will sit over the state Saturday. A warm front flows hot and muggy air to the state. Then a cold front moves in and will produce severe thunderstorms.(WSAW)
Severe storms likely to develop Saturday afternoon- evening
Severe storms likely to develop Saturday afternoon- evening(WSAW)

Storms will develop ahead of this front Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will move into an environemnt with prime severe weather ingredients. These storms are expected to have rapid growth across much of the state. Severe weather chance is highly likely. Storms likely to develop after 3 PM Saturday and last through the evening.

Severe storms will develop late afternoon and last through the evening.
Severe storms will develop late afternoon and last through the evening.(WSAW)

All severe weather threats are on the table; severe winds, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Thunderstorms could produce a severe wind event. If you have plans for Saturday, plan now for adjustments. Make sure you have ways multiple ways to recieve weather warnings. Know where your nearest indoor shelter is located if you have plans outdoors.

Wisconsin under a slight and enhanced risk
Wisconsin under a slight and enhanced risk(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

