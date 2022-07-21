First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday afternoon & evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, July 23rd. Very warm and humid conditions will be building across the region from Friday into Saturday. A cold front will be driving east across the area later Saturday afternoon into the evening, providing the spark needed to produce strong to severe storms. The storms are expected to first develop in the Northwoods during early to mid-afternoon and move from west to east. The storms could expand farther south into Central Wisconsin during the late afternoon or early evening. This will be well ahead of the cold front.

Additional severe storms are then possible during the evening hours as the cold front shifts east across North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are for damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail of 1″ or bigger, locally heavy rainfall, and the chance of an isolated tornado.

If you plans to be outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be best time to complete activities or yard work. As the afternoon goes along there is a better risk of storms impacting the area.

