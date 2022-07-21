News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday afternoon & evening

Severe storms are expected to impact the region from the afternoon into the evening on Saturday.
Breezy and warm this afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day for Saturday with the risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, July 23rd. Very warm and humid conditions will be building across the region from Friday into Saturday. A cold front will be driving east across the area later Saturday afternoon into the evening, providing the spark needed to produce strong to severe storms. The storms are expected to first develop in the Northwoods during early to mid-afternoon and move from west to east. The storms could expand farther south into Central Wisconsin during the late afternoon or early evening. This will be well ahead of the cold front.

Severe storms are most likely in Central Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and evening.
Storms are first expected to develop in parts of the north during the early to mid afternoon.
Severe storms could impact the Northwoods during the afternoon Saturday.
Severe storms could become more common in Central Wisconsin toward evening Saturday.
Additional severe storms are then possible during the evening hours as the cold front shifts east across North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are for damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail of 1″ or bigger, locally heavy rainfall, and the chance of an isolated tornado.

Severe storms could be driving through around dinnertime on Saturday.
The cold front will spark additional severe storms Saturday evening.
Severe storms could produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail. Perhaps an isolated...
If you plans to be outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be best time to complete activities or yard work. As the afternoon goes along there is a better risk of storms impacting the area.

Stay up to date on the changeable weather conditions with the First Alert Weather App, here at wsaw.com, on our social media platforms, and during our newscasts on Newschannel 7.

