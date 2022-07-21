News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Jurgenson and Tyrese Merriam are accused of breaking into Fleet Farm in Wausau.
Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

Latest News

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say
Wisconsin's Fight Against Potholes 7/20/2022
Wisconsin's Fight Against Potholes 7/20/2022
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car...
VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home