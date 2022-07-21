All clear at UW-Stevens Point after report of bomb threat

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Police have given the all-clear after a report of a bomb threat on the campus of UW-Stevens Point Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Reserve St. and Main St. just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of an explosive device in a UWSP building.

UWSP students received a text alert advising of police activity near Old Main. The alert instructed people to evacuate Old Main and avoid the area until further notice.

UWSP Police Chief Tony Babl tells Newschannel 7 there was no explosive device found and students and staff are free to re-enter the building. He said they had received a warning from the FBI that false reports like this have been happening around the county.

The UWSP Police were assisted by the Stevens Point Police Department and Stevens Point Fire Department.

