Weston man to be charged with with new counts in businesses vandalism case

Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man is expected to be charged will several more counts following a vandalism case in Wausau.

Paul Kreft is expected to be charged Wednesday with four counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping. One of those counts is a felony due to the amount of damage that Kreft is accused of causing.

Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.

According to court documents, the damage to Subway alone was around $4,000.

Police arrested 48-year-old Paul Kreft of Weston at his home on June 2. Kreft was initially charged with
a single count of criminal damage to property.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Damage at Subway
Damage at Subway(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Boys and Girls Club
Damage at Boys and Girls Club(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Pearl Luvs Earl
Damage at Pearl Luvs Earl(Wausau Police Department)
Damage at Angelo's Pizza
Damage at Angelo's Pizza(Wausau Police Department)

