Wausau unveils new fire truck

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department has added a new fire truck to its fleet. Wednesday the department held a dedication ceremony at Fire Station 2 in celebration of the new rig.

Fire Chief Robert Barteck said Ladder Two was designed by firefighters and was built specifically to accommodate the needs of the Wausau community.

Ladder Two has a 75-foot mid-mount ladder, a 1500 GPM pump, a remote-controlled aerial master stream, and many other unique features.

“We’re short-staffed all the time on these fires. So by having that remote control aspect one firefighter will probably be able to do one or two jobs. That will definitely help with our manpower jobs.,” said Barteck.

The truck will carry firefighting tools, extrication equipment, and ALS-level EMS equipment. It can also carry a crew of four firefighters.

Wausau firefighters trained with the new truck for a week. But as of the ceremony, the truck is officially in rotation and ready to take calls.

The new truck replaces the 1984 Truck Two that was decommissioned in April of 2021 due to safety concerns.

The Sutphen ladder truck was purchased and designed by Custom Fire out of Oceola, Wisconsin.

