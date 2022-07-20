News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter taking a wait and see approach whether to continue with plan to purchase water from Rothschild after PFAS contamination

Two months since Rib Mountain, two weeks since Wausau, and two days since Rothschild notified the public of elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, surrounding metro communities are formulating plans to test for PFAS as well.(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter is waiting to see how Rothschild handles its PFAS contamination found in its wells to determine if it should move forward with purchasing water from the village.

The villages came to an agreement to have Kronenwetter purchase water from Rothschild as Kronenwetter’s population increases, increasing the demand for water on its two wells. Kronenwetter began building its connector to Rothschild’s water system this spring and planned to begin purchasing water this summer.

However, Rothschild discovered it had some elevated levels of PFAS in some of its wells. It attempted to mitigate the levels, which floated just above the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ recommended health limit of 20 parts per trillion. Those efforts only made a small dent and levels have since gone up slightly as the village put one of the wells it shut down back online due to the higher, summer demand for water.

”Kind of waiting to make sure what they’re going to do,” Duane Gau, Kronenwetter’s interim village administrator said. “We will then decide if we can buy water from Rothschild, however, it’s got to be within the levels that has been approved by the EPA and the DNR and that’s the most important thing. If it’s not, we will make a different arraignment. We may not be buying water from Rothschild.”

Kronenwetter previously tested for PFAS finding very low levels of about 2 parts per trillion, which were not of concern at the time since it was far below the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended health advisories. However, the EPA has since issued an updated health advisory placing levels at nearly zero.

