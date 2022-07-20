Hilight Zone Podcast: Back and Ready For More

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (WSAW) - It’s been an up-and-down three years for Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel.

The NFL linebacker had a breakout season with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, then tore his Achilles before 2020 before injuring his calf in the 2021 training camp.

Now he’s with the Baltimore Ravens with a clean bill of health, and he’s ready to get back to work.

Noah Manderfeld talks to Biegel in the latest episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast about his opportunity ahead in Baltimore and how he keeps a positive mindset despite the roadblocks.

