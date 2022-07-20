News and First Alert Weather App
Great Plains Division wins Northwoods League All-Star Game in Wisconsin Rapids

The hometown Great Lakes Division falls 4-2 to the Great Plains
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - At Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, the Great Plains Division team bested the hometown Great Lakes team, 4-2, in the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

Five Wisconsin Rapids players were represented for the hometown team, which hosted the game for the third time ever and first time since 2015. One Wausau Woodchucks player, Brent Widder, made an appearance.

The scoring opened in the second inning when Charlie Condon from the St. Cloud Rox hit a long home run to center field to gives the Plans a 1-0 lead.

The Rox continued to show out in the game, as Trevor Austin hit drove in a run on a single in the fifth inning to pad the lead. Later in the inning, Ben Vujovich for the Minnesota Mud Puppies lofted a single into left to score Joey Walls. The Plains lead 4-0.

But the hometown Rafters showed life. Jacob Igawa ripped a ball to the left-center field gap to drive in two runs in the seventh inning. The Great Lakes Division put the go-ahead run on in the ninth inning, but couldn’t capitalize to lose the game.

