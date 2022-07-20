Girls learn about protective services careers hands-on through CampHERO

News and First Alert Weather App
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Girl Scouts program in Madison is working to get more girls interested in protective services careers.

CampHERO was founded by Madison College instructor Jen Roman 11 years ago to get more girls involved with training in fields like EMS, police and fire.

The camp works with girls in grades K-12 to offer hands-on training from professional instructors. Organizers explained that depending on their age, campers can learn how to chase down a suspect, put out fires and apply a splint to an injury.

“The confidence and courage and character that we provide here helped me to build that here, and now I want to provide that to the girls that come through now,” volunteer Mallory Zuhde said.

The camp runs now through July 30 at Madison College’s Protective Services Building.

