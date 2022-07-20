News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Mid-week cool down with isolated rain

Temperatures on a roller coaster ride. Tracking weekend thunderstorm chances.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler and less humid for Wednesday in wake of a cold front. A low pressure system hovering over the state will bring a few rain showers at times throughout the day. Warm and muggy weather returns heading into the weekend--but a weather maker Saturday will bring thunderstorms and cooler weather.

Cooler and less muggy for mid-week. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and breezy winds.
Cooler and less muggy for mid-week. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and breezy winds.(WSAW)
Less muggy for mid-week, but humid weather returns for the first half of the weekend.
Less muggy for mid-week, but humid weather returns for the first half of the weekend.(WSAW)

Breezy winds out of the northwest Wednesday gusting up to 30 mph. Winds will help make weather conditions feel cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, with partly sunny skies. Isolated rain with a brief thunderstorm will be possible at times. Wednesday won’t be a washout by any means, but the day will feature raindrops at times, but it won’t be a washout.

Isolated rain showers will be possible at times today. A few thunderstorms could occur, but...
Isolated rain showers will be possible at times today. A few thunderstorms could occur, but non-severe and not widespread.(WSAW)

Clearing skies overnight and a low near 70. Breezy winds at times Thursday, but conditions will be sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s. Sticky-like weather returning heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s Friday.

Warmer and muggier heading into the weekend and tracking possible rain and thunderstorm chances...
Warmer and muggier heading into the weekend and tracking possible rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday(WSAW)

A low pressure system could bring rain to the area late Friday night, but likely chances to see rain and thunderstorms during the second half of Saturday. A chance for a few strong thunderstorms to develop. Monitoring the chances of storms becoming severe. The second part of the upcoming weekend will be cool and dry. Highs dropping back down to the 70s.

Tracking chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon or evening.
Tracking chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon or evening.(WSAW)

