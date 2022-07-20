‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A car stolen on July 9 from the Iola Car Show was found Monday in Green Bay.

Investigators said the black 1968 Ford Mustang was purchased at the car show and reported stolen that Saturday afternoon. On Monday, the car was recovered in Green Bay when a business owner found it near the property.

No other information about the case has been released.

