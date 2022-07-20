News and First Alert Weather App
‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

'68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
Car reported stolen from Iola recovered in Green Bay(Waupaca County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A car stolen on July 9 from the Iola Car Show was found Monday in Green Bay.

Investigators said the black 1968 Ford Mustang was purchased at the car show and reported stolen that Saturday afternoon. On Monday, the car was recovered in Green Bay when a business owner found it near the property.

No other information about the case has been released.

