News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Police: Child found alone, parents or caregivers sought

Child found alone in Wisconsin Rapids
Child found alone in Wisconsin Rapids(Wisconsin Rapids Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for the public’s help locating the parents or caregivers of a young child.

The child was found near 16th Street S and Oak Street on Tuesday morning.

The child is wearing a blue Nike TShirt. It says future star.

If you recognize this child, call Wisconsin Rapids Police at 715-423-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Tim Michaels
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement
White deer spotted near Minocqua, July 17 2022
GREAT VIDEO: White deer spotted near Minocqua

Latest News

Breaking news
Wausau Police investigating overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Whitewater Music Hall
Tickets still available for 4th annual Booze & Botany
Brendan Bobo celebrates after hitting 13 home runs in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge.
Rafters’ Ben Ross, Brendan Bobo tie for 2nd place in NWL Home Run Challenge
Housing Counseling Hurdles 7/18/2022
Housing Counseling Hurdles 7/18/2022