Wisconsin Rapids Police: Child found alone, parents or caregivers sought

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for the public’s help locating the parents or caregivers of a young child.

The child was found near 16th Street S and Oak Street on Tuesday morning.

The child is wearing a blue Nike TShirt. It says future star.

If you recognize this child, call Wisconsin Rapids Police at 715-423-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.