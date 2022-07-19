Wisconsin Rapids Police: Child found alone, parents or caregivers sought
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for the public’s help locating the parents or caregivers of a young child.
The child was found near 16th Street S and Oak Street on Tuesday morning.
The child is wearing a blue Nike TShirt. It says future star.
If you recognize this child, call Wisconsin Rapids Police at 715-423-4444.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.