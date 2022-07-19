Tickets still available for 4th annual Booze & Botany

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for a unique fundraising event for Monk Botanical Gardens.

Booze & Botany is Thursday, July 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall. It’s the fourth year of the event.

Tickets include four drinks and dish pairings. The menu features items from the gardens at Monk Botanical Gardens. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary snacks as well as dessert from Cup & Cake.

Pairings are from Tine & Cellar Red Eye Brewing Co., Boriken Mart & Great Northern Distilling, Newch’s Eatery and Whitewater Brewing. Dinner will be available for purchase from Taste of Manila.

Click here to buy tickets.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor.

Whitewater Music Hall is located at 130 First St. in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.