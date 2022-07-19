News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters’ Ben Ross, Brendan Bobo tie for 2nd place in NWL Home Run Challenge

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rafters All-Stars Ben Ross and Brendan Bobo tied for second place in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday.

Bobo was the first to go for the pair, who is first in the Northwoods League in home runs, and turned on his power after hitting consecutive home runs. Bobo finished the round with 13 home runs, which led the competition at the time.

Ben Ross tried to one up Bobo, smashing home runs from the right side. The newly drafted Minnesota Twin hit 13 home runs, tying Bobo for the lead at the time. When it was finished, four players hit 13 home runs to tie for second place.

Joey Walls of the Willmar Stingers hit 15 home runs, winning the individual competition. The Great Plains Division bested the Rafter’s Great Lakes Division 78-76 in the team competition.

