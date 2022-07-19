Parade, events to be held Saturday in honor of Wausau’s sesquicentennial celebration

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2022 marks the 150th Anniversary of Wausau. The city has planned several celebrations and events to honor the city’s rich history.

The Wisconsin River initially drew early settlers to the area. It was known as Big Bull Falls. According to the city’s website, one of the first men who took the lead in business and in the growth of the community was Walter McIndoe. He arrived in 1846 and due to his efforts, Marathon County was organized in 1850. About the same time, Big Bull Falls began to be called Wausau and became the county seat. This was the area where the Chippewa Indians went on their yearly hunts and called it “Wausau”, which translated to mean “far away place”.

The State of Wisconsin granted a city charter in 1872. In 1874, the arrival of the railroad made it easier for people to get to Wausau.

On Saturday, several events will be held, including a parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The parade route is N. 3rd Avenue to W Wausau Ave to Garfield Avenue into Marathon Park.

Marathon Park will host a carnival at noon. There will be games, family activities, business showcase, Little Red School House, free train rides, equipment from Wausau Fire and Wausau Department of Public Works, food and beverage stands, and a beer tent.

Several concerts will take place at the grandstands at Marathon Park.

There is no cover charge for the music.

