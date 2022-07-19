Kronenwetter to temporary reorganize governance structure to help with short-staffing

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter is set to officially vote on a temporary reorganization of the governance in a special meeting Tuesday night. The changes come as at least 10 staff members have left the village in the last two years.

The village board agreed to the reorganization last week as part of the interim administrator’s service agreement, though a formal vote is needed to make those changes. It is among the many items on Tuesday’s agenda.

Interim administrator, Duane Gau provided NewsChannel 7 with a copy of his service agreement and specific terms to provide services. The service agreement was negotiated in a closed session. During that closed session, Gau said he provided two options to the board to temporarily reorganize the board, commissions, and committees with the intent to be able to help the new staff have the time to familiarize themselves with the village’s systems and procedures.

The first option -- and the one the board ultimately agreed to with some modifications -- was to create a Committee of the Whole (COW). Essentially, with the exception of committees and commissions required by law, the village would be limited to two meetings a month: the regular village board meeting and the COW. The COW would consolidate all the other commissions and committees by bringing all of the issues and topics that would normally be discussed in separate meetings into one informational meeting for the board.

In negotiations, the board modified the option to add that there would be no action taken on any of the items in those COW meetings, except for voting on what should be sent to the full regular board meeting. It also added language to say that citizen members of the consolidated commissions and committees would have the opportunity to participate in the COW meetings.

The other option the board did not agree to would have adjusted the times of particular committee and commission meetings to help with staffing hours. Gau explained the board had concerns that the public would have more difficulty being able to attend.

Gau told the board he preferred the first option. He explained that the staff spend a lot of time writing reports for committees and commissions and then have to re-write them for the board. They may have to update reports again if the board decides to take no action or delay action for time-sensitive issues where information, quotes, or proposals are no longer relevant at the time the board votes on the issues.

“In today[’s] business, it is hard to get three vendors to provide quotes or proposals and [for] contractor[s to have] the time to provide service,” Gau wrote in his explanation to the board as to why he preferred the first option.

“Furthermore, committee members (both board and citizen members) are requesting information or directing staff to perform additional projects/duties whereby staff is overloaded or unfamiliar (new staff) on going about for the research need[ed] to meet the request.”

He added that while the limited, existing staff may know how to navigate the research, information, systems, and procedures, they are currently busy training the new staff in addition to keeping up with day-to-day operations.

Gau told NewsChannel 7 Tuesday that public comment has been coming in ahead of the meeting, most concerning the COW structure and legalities of this temporary reorganization. Gau reiterated the restructuring is temporary and is agreed to only last through his 90-day contract as the village transitions with new staff. As for the legality of it, he said his decades of experience in municipal government make him comfortable that he is handling this properly and legally.

Gau was contracted through the organization, Public Administration Associates. His service agreement states that he is not a village employee and that the village cannot offer to hire him as an employee. He is contracted to serve about 32 hours per week for 90 days at $76 per hour. The services are capped at $40,000 for this period.

The current village administrator, Richard Downey is on paid administrative leave since July 8 as his attorney and the board work on a mutual separation agreement. Downey has been allowed to help Gau as a resource while on leave. Tuesday, the board will negotiate Downey’s severance agreement in closed session. Following that, it is scheduled to discuss and potentially take action in open session.

Another item on the agenda is asking the board to consider contracting two people through Public Administration Associates to temporarily assist the new financial director with a backlog of work after the accounting clerk resigned. Due to the lack of staff in the front office, the financial director has been handling some of the phone and walk-in interactions with citizens in addition to the work needing to be done in his department.

The proposal on the agenda would be to contract a senior financial consultant at $60 per hour plus mileage to and from her home in Rio, plus a daily per diem of $110 on days she works on-site in the village. The work would be contracted for 16-24 hours per week. It also proposes contracting a financial consultant at $37 per hour for 24 hours per week to help cross-train the new account clerk.

Since the finance division has spent nearly all of its budget for contract service for an auditor already, the village will have to reallocate money in order to pay for the services that the contract states would not be allowed to exceed $25,000. The proposal recommends moving the funds allocated for the Kowalski interchange study to pay for these contract services. The other option listed is to do nothing and leave “limited services to the residents and business[es].”

Many of the other items on the agenda pertain to employee recruitment and retention.

One item asks to temporarily create an interview panel to hire office staff rather than have the administrator and the chair of the committee each individual would interact with. The panel would consist of the chair of the Administrative Policy Committee, the interim administrator, finance director, village clerk, and outgoing accounting clerk in order to avoid closed sessions and allow new hires the ability to interact with existing staff who know how the roles and operations of the jobs. It would also offer flexibility if one of the panel members is not able to make an interview day, to still have others able to conduct the interview.

Another item was brought up in a previous board meeting in June, which would allow the administrator to have flexibility in negotiating vacation time with non-department head applicants based upon their experience level and qualifications. As stated in another agenda item related to renegotiating with unions representing various positions at the village, the finance director has stated that applicants have expressed that the vacation and compensation offered through the village are not competitive. In that union proposal, while the village typically does not renegotiate contracts ahead of regularly scheduled negotiation periods, Gau recommended opening that discussion with the union in order to be competitive with neighboring communities.

As for the existing employees who have taken on additional duties, Gau recommended that the village consider action to provide some compensation for staff who have taken on additional duties during this time.

“One of the moral issues is when long-term employees or [recent] hires see new staff coming in at the highest hiring rated advertised plus extensive vacation time,” Gau’s proposal reads. “Compounded with loyal employees having to train or take on additional duties to cover all the items to keep the day-to-day operations going. These matters have caused some staff members to consider what condition do they want to work under at this time and have or are contemplating different employment.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. NewsChannel 7 will be in attendance and will update this story following the meeting.

