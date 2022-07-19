News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving notice that maintenance staff working on the dam near the Port Edwards found human remains in the Wisconsin River.

Deputies responded around 11:30 Tuesday morning and confirmed what was found was human skeletal remains.

The sheriff’s office stated in a press release that it is working on a recovery mission and crime scene with the assistance of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Wood County Rescue, the Wood County Coroner’s Office, and the state crime lab.

The sheriff’s office reports no threat to the public, but asks that people stay out of the area as they process the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau Fleet Farm burglarized on July 19
Wausau Police arrest 2 in overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Latest News

Village of Kronenwetter to begin temporary reorganization
Village of Kronenwetter to begin temporary reorganization
Paul Bunyan Fest (FILE)
Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River
Gov. Evers starts statewide 'Pothole Tour' with visit to Wausau
Gov. Evers starts statewide 'Pothole Tour' with visit to Wausau
Wausau Fire Department proposing construction of new station
Wausau Fire Department proposing construction of new station