Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving notice that maintenance staff working on the dam near the Port Edwards found human remains in the Wisconsin River.

Deputies responded around 11:30 Tuesday morning and confirmed what was found was human skeletal remains.

The sheriff’s office stated in a press release that it is working on a recovery mission and crime scene with the assistance of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Wood County Rescue, the Wood County Coroner’s Office, and the state crime lab.

The sheriff’s office reports no threat to the public, but asks that people stay out of the area as they process the scene.

