Governor Evers visits Superior small businesses touting grants

Superior Waffles in Superior, WI
Superior Waffles in Superior, WI
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a trip to the Northland Tuesday to promote grants for small businesses in Superior.

Evers made his first stop at Superior Waffles, which opened in July of 2021.

The waffle café received a grant from the Main Street Bounceback Grants program, which gives small businesses grants to help pay for rent and mortgages, among other expenses.

“A lot of time to talk about business,” Evers said, “a lot of time to really thank the people that are doing this good work.”

Evers hosted a round table at the restaurant with local leaders to talk about the economic impacts grants have on smaller communities.

“The resilience and the energy here in Superior is really extraordinary,” he said.

After leaving the restaurant, the governor made his way to other small shops throughout Superior.

His last stop was Sweeden Sweets on Tower Avenue.

While at the candy shop, Evers met the owner, Daniel Klarner who said the grants from the state helped the shop stay open.

“It was very helpful during the timeframe when things were slow,” Klarner said, “and it helped us out a little bit.”

The store got money from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in 2020 adding up to around $2,500.

Sweeden Sweets offers candy like taffy, gummy bears and even homemade fudge. The shop has had a tough time keeping a fully-staffed team.

“Before the pandemic, we had ten employees that worked,” he said, “now we got basically one.”

Customers in Superior are happy that the store has been able to keep its doors open with the help of grants, Klarner said.

“A lot of people would have to go to Minneapolis to get their jellybeans or to Hayward to get their fudge,” Klarner said, which they would do but they’re really happy to have us up here.”

