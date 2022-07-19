News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday

By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared on Tuesday. Most of the area saw two rounds of strong to severe storms on Monday. The storms were isolated, and not everyone experienced a storm or heavy rain on Monday. The strongest storms were north of Hwy 29.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday
Tuesday will start off warm and muggy. Heat index values will once again climb into the upper 80s/low 90s. All the severe weather ingredients are in place on Tuesday afternoon. The storms just need a spark to form. If the storms form, they can become severe quickly on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Severe Weather Threats
Heat Index Values
