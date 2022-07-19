First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared on Tuesday. Most of the area saw two rounds of strong to severe storms on Monday. The storms were isolated, and not everyone experienced a storm or heavy rain on Monday. The strongest storms were north of Hwy 29.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday (WSAW)

Tuesday will start off warm and muggy. Heat index values will once again climb into the upper 80s/low 90s. All the severe weather ingredients are in place on Tuesday afternoon. The storms just need a spark to form. If the storms form, they can become severe quickly on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Severe Weather Threats (WSAW)

Heat Index Values (WSAW)

