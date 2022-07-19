News and First Alert Weather App
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews have extinguished a transformer fire at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed an apparent explosion that occurred at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, said the flames were extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade in about 30 minutes.

No visitors or employees were hurt, and the bureau said there is no risk to the power grid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression on the Nevada-Arizona border.

The National Park Service says more than 1 million people visit the dam each year.

