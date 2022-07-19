News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

DNR delays wolf management plan indefinitely

Wisconsin wildlife officials say they don’t know when they’ll release their new wolf management plan after initially saying the document would be out this spring
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.(Jacob W. Frank | Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say they don’t know when they’ll release their new wolf management plan after initially saying the document would come out this spring.

The Department of Natural Resources' current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. Wolf hunt supporters have repeated cited that number as justification for higher quotas. The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2020-21, put the number of wolves roaming the state at 1,126.

DNR officials began working a stakeholder committee last year to draft a new plan. The department's timeline called for releasing the draft for public review in the spring of 2022. The department has yet to put out anything and DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said she didn't have a release date.

“It is important to take the time necessary to ensure the draft is reflective of the input received from the (stakeholder committee),” she said. “While the process has taken longer than originally anticipated, we look forward to sharing the draft for public review when it is ready.”

A federal judge placed most wolves in the continental United States back on the endangered species list in February, outlawing wolf hunting in those states, including Wisconsin.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Wausau Fleet Farm burglarized on July 19
Wausau Police investigating overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Tim Michaels
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

Latest News

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing,...
Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled
Gov. Evers awards more than $1.4M in grants to improve coastal communities
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings...
Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement