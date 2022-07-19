News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River

Paul Bunyan Fest (FILE)
Paul Bunyan Fest (FILE)(Tomasoski_Photography | Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Paul Bunyan Fest will be held in Eagle River on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Featured events include chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, more than 80 arts and craft booths, live musical entertainment by the Pinery Boys and the Paul Bunyan Fest beef sandwich and luncheon.

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Eagle River. Food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until gone.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau Fleet Farm burglarized on July 19
Wausau Police arrest 2 in overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Latest News

Arts Council
Arts Council of South Wood County releases details on upcoming season
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin
Over the last three months alone, several large community conversations gathering chambers of...
Community conversation about child care challenges
Image showing music
Rhinelander’s Riverwalk Concerts begin June 29