Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Paul Bunyan Fest will be held in Eagle River on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Featured events include chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, more than 80 arts and craft booths, live musical entertainment by the Pinery Boys and the Paul Bunyan Fest beef sandwich and luncheon.

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Eagle River. Food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until gone.

