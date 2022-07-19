News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Charge dismissed against Wausau Afghan refugee

Matiullah Matie appears in Marathon County Court for an initial appearance.
Matiullah Matie appears in Marathon County Court for an initial appearance.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been dismissed against the 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project.

Online court records show a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault against Matiullah Matie was dismissed on Tuesday.

Wausau Police said on Feb. 2 a victim reported she was assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle on Wausau’s northeast side. The victim was identified as an acquaintance and was assisting Matie and his family in refugee resettlement. Court documents state Matie forcibly kissed the woman and inappropriately touched her.

Matie is the patriarch of one of the first two families that resettled in Wausau recently from Afghanistan. He shared his story with NewsChannel 7 for on-camera interviews that aired on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 during our newscasts.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau Fleet Farm burglarized on July 19
Wausau Police arrest 2 in overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Latest News

Village of Kronenwetter to begin temporary reorganization
Village of Kronenwetter to begin temporary reorganization
Breaking news
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River
Paul Bunyan Fest (FILE)
Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River
Gov. Evers starts statewide 'Pothole Tour' with visit to Wausau
Gov. Evers starts statewide 'Pothole Tour' with visit to Wausau
Wausau Fire Department proposing construction of new station
Wausau Fire Department proposing construction of new station