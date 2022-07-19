Charge dismissed against Wausau Afghan refugee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been dismissed against the 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project.

Online court records show a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault against Matiullah Matie was dismissed on Tuesday.

Wausau Police said on Feb. 2 a victim reported she was assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle on Wausau’s northeast side. The victim was identified as an acquaintance and was assisting Matie and his family in refugee resettlement. Court documents state Matie forcibly kissed the woman and inappropriately touched her.

Matie is the patriarch of one of the first two families that resettled in Wausau recently from Afghanistan. He shared his story with NewsChannel 7 for on-camera interviews that aired on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 during our newscasts.

