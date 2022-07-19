News and First Alert Weather App
Ashwaubenon store hopes for another jackpot winner with a half-billion dollars at stake

A lot of people are dreaming of getting rich -- and they can dream big
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If your dream is to become rich, there’s a chance Tuesday night with the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot at stake, current estimated at $555 million.

Right now is a busy time for clerks selling tickets. A store in Ashwaubenon recently had a big Powerball winner and wouldn’t mind keeping that lucky streak going.

There’s extra excitement at the Jackson Pointe Citgo since it sold a winning Powerball ticket in January. That led to a local family splitting a $316 million jackpot with someone in California.

Obviously when something like that happens, it leads to a bump in ticket sales as lottery players hope the luck of a previous winning ticket will be repeated.

The manager says that’s been true so far. “Heck yeah, we are a lucky establishment. Everyone here is super friendly, and of course we’re going to sell the winning ticket. We did it once, why not twice?” assistant manager Kristy Sommers said.

The store has been very busy all day with customers. Many are buying both single tickets and groups of tickets that are part of work pools or pools among friends.

Just about everyone is dreaming a bit, too, about what they might do if they win, which is always part of the fun.

“Pay off our church debt, take care of my grandkids, give some to my wife, of course, and after that, I don’t know, would just give a lot to charity,” Jim Knopf of Howard said.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been climbing ever since it had a $20 million winner in April.

Tuesday’s drawing is at 10 P.M.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, which went to a winner in South Carolina in 2018.

