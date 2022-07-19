Arts Council of South Wood County releases details on upcoming season

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County has released details regarding its upcoming season.

Arts Council has been providing entertainment for 46 years.

The 2022-2023 Performance Schedule:

(Ticket prices shown are before taxes are added.)

· Thursday, Sept. 29 – Artrageous - $36 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Oct.13 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Nov. 10 – The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Dec. 8 – Rocky Mountain Christmas - $35 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – Wisconsin Brass Quintet - $25 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, March 9, 2023 – TAKE3 - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Friday, March 24, 2023 – Chris Kroeze - $35 Adults/$10 Students

Visit www.SavorTheArts.org for video clips of the groups.

The Arts Council office is located at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids, and hours are 10:00 - 2:30 Monday through Thursday. You may also purchase tickets by phone 715.424.2787 or online at www.SavorTheArts.org

