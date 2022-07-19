News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Arts Council of South Wood County releases details on upcoming season

Arts Council
Arts Council(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County has released details regarding its upcoming season.

Arts Council has been providing entertainment for 46 years.

The 2022-2023 Performance Schedule:

(Ticket prices shown are before taxes are added.)

· Thursday, Sept. 29 – Artrageous - $36 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Oct.13 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Nov. 10 – The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Dec. 8 – Rocky Mountain Christmas - $35 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – Wisconsin Brass Quintet - $25 Adults/$10 Students

· Thursday, March 9, 2023 – TAKE3 - $30 Adults/$10 Students

· Friday, March 24, 2023 – Chris Kroeze - $35 Adults/$10 Students

Visit www.SavorTheArts.org for video clips of the groups.

The Arts Council office is located at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids, and hours are 10:00 - 2:30 Monday through Thursday. You may also purchase tickets by phone 715.424.2787 or online at www.SavorTheArts.org

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau Fleet Farm burglarized on July 19
Wausau Police arrest 2 in overnight burglary at Fleet Farm
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Latest News

This weekend in central Wisconsin
Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin
Over the last three months alone, several large community conversations gathering chambers of...
Community conversation about child care challenges
Image showing music
Rhinelander’s Riverwalk Concerts begin June 29
4th of July Events and Celebrations