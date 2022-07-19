ARPA funds could help new home buyers in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is deciding how to distribute American Recovery Program Act funds from the federal government in the wake of pandemic shutdowns. One of four proposals, asking $34,000 for Housing and Urban Development homebuyer counseling was sent back to committee last week.

Wausau is one of the biggest urban areas in central Wisconsin, and a lot of services for those in need are centered within its limits, but affordable housing is still hard to come by.

“We established ourselves as a HUD-certified housing counselor because we administer down payment assistance loan programs that require that as part of the process,” said City of Wausau Community Development Housing Counselor Shannon Graff.

Many loan programs require HUD-certified counseling to qualify for funding, and it’s proven to help.

“Those that receive the homebuyer purchasing counseling prior to buying a home actually have less foreclosures and delinquencies than someone who doesn’t,” Graff said.

It’s meant to help an inexperienced home buyer consider everything that comes along with owning property.

“Have you thought about the furnace you might have to replace or the roof that might be leaking or windows that might need to be replaced? I mean, that’s thousands of dollars,” Graff said. “And you could pay off your house, not pay your property taxes, and still be foreclosed on.”

The proposal for the $34,000 in ARPA funds would provide counseling for people who want to own their home instead of rent, and qualifying people would get $500 to offset closing costs.

“It’s $500, and we hope to help 20 to 25 people. It’s not a lot. It just seems so minuscule in the grand scheme of things,” Graff said.

Graff says it’s important to get people involved in the counseling process from the start of their home search instead of as a last-minute requirement because they’re more likely to follow the lessons it has to offer.

The funding proposal was not voted down outright, and the committee has plans to re-introduce it at a future council meeting.

