Adaptive cycling clinic to be held in Stevens Point

Another Spokes Fighting Strokes session will be held at the Hostel Shoppe Thursday
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin man is working to inspire stroke victims, just like himself, and raise awareness for stroke prevention.

Dan Zimmerman suffered a stroke in 2005 at 41 years old. He was told he’d never walk or talk again.

Through his ‘Spokes Fighting Strokes’ foundation, Zimmerman wants to show other stroke victims how to overcome the injuries. Thanks to his adaptive tricycle he now logs 500-700 miles a month.

“I help so much people,” said Zimmerman. “Brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.”

“Using a recumbent tricycle has brought him back from being wheelchair bound,” said Breanna Vandehey, owner of Hostel Shoppe. “Not able to talk. And now being able to ride 500-700 miles a month all over the country.”

The Menomonee Falls native lives in Tempe, Arizona now.

Zimmerman’s hosting a second adaptive cycling clinic at the Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point on Thursday. That will go from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by the Hostel Shoppe. You can pre-register here. For more information on Zimmerman’s foundation and his story, click here.

