Wisconsin Realtors Association: Low inventory continues to drive up home prices

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association has released its latest sales report. From June 2021 to June 2022, home sales were down 11% in Wisconsin. However, the median home rose by more than 9%.

During that timespan, home listings were down 14%.

June 2022 WI Real Estate Report (Wisconsin Realtors Association)

Most homes sold in Wisconsin were in the southeast region -- at 36%. Home sales in the central and north regions accounted for 7% and 9% of total home sales, respectively.

The biggest change year-to-year was the increase in mortgage interest rates. Last June, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.98% percent. Last month, it was 5.52%.

Brad Lois is the 2022 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association. He said low inventory is limiting sales and driving up prices.

“Even in an environment of rapidly rising mortgage rates, demand remains strong, and homes are moving quickly. This trend is likely to continue, at least through the peak market in the summer,” said Lois.

In Marathon County, the median home price last month was $250,000. That’s up 18% from last June.

