News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Realtors Association: Low inventory continues to drive up home prices

(WMC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association has released its latest sales report. From June 2021 to June 2022, home sales were down 11% in Wisconsin. However, the median home rose by more than 9%.

During that timespan, home listings were down 14%.

June 2022 WI Real Estate Report
June 2022 WI Real Estate Report(Wisconsin Realtors Association)

Most homes sold in Wisconsin were in the southeast region -- at 36%. Home sales in the central and north regions accounted for 7% and 9% of total home sales, respectively.

The biggest change year-to-year was the increase in mortgage interest rates. Last June, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.98% percent. Last month, it was 5.52%.

Brad Lois is the 2022 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association. He said low inventory is limiting sales and driving up prices.

“Even in an environment of rapidly rising mortgage rates, demand remains strong, and homes are moving quickly. This trend is likely to continue, at least through the peak market in the summer,” said Lois.

In Marathon County, the median home price last month was $250,000. That’s up 18% from last June.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
First Colby Cheese Days car show in Colby
Colby Cheese Days festival hosts 1st ever car show

Latest News

DMV offers free identification card to use to vote in Fall Primary
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Early fog north, otherwise a fair amount of sun, hot & humid Monday. Chance of storms north at...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast