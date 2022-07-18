Person hurt jumping off cliff at Cave Point

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Emergency Services remind people it is dangerous to jump off the cliff at Cave Point after a person was hurt Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m., crews were called to Cave Point County Park for a female who was injured during a cliff jump.

Rescue crews found the female on a rock shelf out of the water and below the cliff, according to Door County Emergency Services. The patient was loaded onto a fire boat for transport to an ambulance. The female was taken to Door County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“Public Safety officials would like to remind the visitors to Cave Point that the water conditions are always changing. Cave Point is known for dangerous currents, large waves, and shallow waters. It is very dangerous to jump off the cliff,” reads a statement from Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair.

Door County Emergency Services, Sturgeon Bay Fire, Jacksonport Fire, Door County Sheriff’s Dept., United States Coast Guard, and Sevastopol EMRs were called to the scene.

