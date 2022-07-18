News and First Alert Weather App
Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh is getting ready to welcome the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration.

EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday, July 25 and goes through Sunday, July 31.

AirVenture visitors will receive a warm welcome from businesses who count on the economic boost.

More than 500,000 people from around the world flock to Oshkosh for the event. International travel is revving up after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back international travel. The town in abuzz, there’s people that start coming in weeks before whether those are volunteers working on the grounds or vendors getting ready, there’s just so much excitement and when our town welcomes 600,000-plus people. It’s something to get excited about,” says Amy Albright, Visit Oshkosh.

Restaurants, hotels, gas stations and stores are seeing an uptick in customers. The buzz is expected to pick up as the weekend approaches.

EAA AirVenture visitors bring in millions of dollars to the region. An economic impact study from 2017 showed AirVenture resulted in $170 million in a five-county area.

“That’s the significance, basically equals a Packers season, so if you think a out how many dollars that is in a short amount of time, obviously we see the hotels, the restaurants, the attractions. We see everybody, the catering people, the landscapers that are going out onto the grounds, the tent people, the porta-potty people. Really there is no part of our economy that is untouched by this,” says Albright.

CLICK HERE to learn more about EAA AirVenture and tickets to the event.

Employees are bracing for busy days.

“We get crazy busy in here. I’m working the next 13 days straight, I’m excited for it. For us, it starts Friday and we’re here ‘til close, it’s non-stop from the minute we get here, doors open, busy for the whole entire day,” says Brianna Pierce of Friar Tuck’s.

Business owners are ready for that return to pre-pandemic level crowds.

“This year is kind of nuts, so we’re excited. I think everyone coming into town is excited and looking forward to a weather-wise and every-wise just what I think would be a normal EAA again,” said Marty Shibblehut, OshVegas Palms Resort.

