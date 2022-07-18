GREAT VIDEO: White deer spotted near Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - A rare white deer made a public appearance near Minocqua Sunday.

WBAY-TV’s news director’s son captured the video above.

Protect the White Deer is a Wisconsin-based organization dedicated to keeping the animal around for years to come.

The group said John Bates, a Wisconsin Northwoods naturalist, found the chances of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000. However, reports vary.

Importantly, not all white deer are albino.

Protect the White Deer explained the difference: true albino deer have pink noses and eyes, while deer considered Leland have brown noses and brown or blue eyes.

White and albino deer are protected across the state.

