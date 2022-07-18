News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

Tim Michaels
Tim Michaels(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.

Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a nod from the NRA would have marked another significant win for him heading into the Aug. 9 election.

Michels’ campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn’t plan to do so.

“All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I’ve never seen this before.”

Michels’ campaign spokesman Chris Walker said in an email to The Associated Press that the claim was an “unintentional error” and has been immediately corrected with a new mailer that says Michels received an “AQ” grade on an NRA questionnaire about his stances on gun rights. Meyer said that grade indicates he answered the questions to the NRA’s satisfaction.

“Our direct mail shouldn’t have indicated that rating was an ‘endorsement,’ and subsequent communications will describe his ‘AQ rating’ from the NRA,” Walker said in the email.

Asked in a follow-up email how the error was made, Walker said he wasn’t part of “that process” and couldn’t speak to it.

Kleefisch campaign manager Charles Nichols said Michels was caught lying and “now he’s desperately trying to cover his tracks.”

Walker responded to Nichols’ remarks by saying the Michels campaign “made an error, admitted it and corrected it. That’s what proper executive leaders do. However, it’s a new week and the insider career politicians just can help themselves, taking every opportunity to play gotcha politics.”

A message left with Ramthun’s campaign wasn’t immediately returned.

The primary winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall

Latest News

Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
DMV offers free identification card to use to vote in Fall Primary
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft