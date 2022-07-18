First Alert Weather: A sweaty start to the week plus chances for storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The heat and humidity returning on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will soar towards the 90s, with humidity will create a heat index in the low to mid-90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon into the early evening in the northern half of the area. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Another hot and humid day Tuesday with highs near 90 again. Although, relief is on the way ahead of a cold front that will move toward the region on Tuesday. There is a chance of showers or storms Tuesday evening. The potential exists for some storms to be strong or severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall the main threats. We are monitoring Tuesday late afternoon and night to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

More clouds than sun Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Friday has intervals of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next weekend is staying warm with some sunshine but also chances of showers or storms on Saturday late day or at night. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny next Sunday, July 24th with highs in the low 80s.

