Exchange students arrive in Wisconsin for week of American culture

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven foreign exchange students are visiting Wisconsin to learn about our culture.

American Field Service students from Ghana, Egypt and Indonesia arrived at Appleton International Airport Monday for a week of culture, food and politics.

The students stay with host families in our area. They will visit Lambeau Field, Lake Winnebago, and Heritage Hill.

The goal of the trip is to provide the students with a wide world view so they can become better leaders back home.

“These are people who are going to make a difference in their world and in our world. And the more that they have a global experience, the more they understand how it all fits together, the better they’re going to be potentially,” says Mary Ann Offer, AFS Volunteer.

The program is run by the U.S. State Department.

The trip has been delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department created the American Leadership Experience to allow students to stay with host families in the United States before they spend a week in Washington, D.C.

