DMV offers free identification card to use to vote in Fall Primary

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding people of how to obtain a valid ID for voting in the Fall Primary on Aug. 9.

To obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, begin online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov. If the required documents for an ID are not readily available, DMV has a process, called the Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. This process, available free of charge, may be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver’s license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

Anyone with questions about obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov

Visit wisconsindmv.gov to start the application or at a local DMV Customer Service Center. To find a DMV, check hours, services and wait times, visit wisconsindmv.gov\centers.

