News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Democratic Senate candidates take the stage in first televised debate

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022
Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022(WBAY)
By Abriela Thiel and Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic candidates running for the chance to represent the Democratic party in the fight for the Wisconsin Senate seat took the stage in Milwaukee Sunday night.

They discussed topics ranging from inflation to the environment in the first televised debate for the race.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson and Steven Olikara debated at Marquette University’s Varsity Theater.

One of the biggest themes of the night was each candidate making a point of why they believe they can defeat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

“We know the number one priority is to defeat Ron Johnson,” Sarah Godlewski said.

Topics throughout the hour-long debate included inflation, abortion and crime. Throughout the evening, candidates argued what would propel them past the Republican.

“We have to make sure that we get rid of Ron Johnson, so we can elect more democrats around the country, to get rid of the filibuster so that we can protect a woman’s right to choose,” Alex Lasry said.

Republican political analyst Bill McCoshen said he was surprised by the approach from the candidates on the stage.

“If you weren’t Mandela Barnes, that should have been your objective tonight was displacing him at the top of the heap, and I don’t think any of the four other candidates did that tonight, they needed to contrast with him,” McCoshen said.

The primary election awaits on August 9. The general election is on Nov. 8.

McCoshen said he believes there is one person who will come out of next month’s election.

“I think going in, Barnes was the favorite. I think coming out, Barnes was the favorite. So I think coming out of the night, the question for the other four is what do they do with the advertising over the final three weeks to try and change that order,” McCoshen said.

You can find your voting location for the upcoming primary election here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
First Colby Cheese Days car show in Colby
Colby Cheese Days festival hosts 1st ever car show
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

Latest News

The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Early fog north, otherwise a fair amount of sun, hot & humid Monday. Chance of storms north at...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Five veterans take fly high on Dream Flights
Dream Flights gives five veterans the flight of a lifetime
Storms ending in the northern half of the area, where some fog is expected overnight. Hot &...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast