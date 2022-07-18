News and First Alert Weather App
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells.

Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.

Investigators said vehicle driven by Michaela Schlake was traveling southbound on County Highway B and failed to stop the stop sign. The vehicle then went through the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Debra Holloway. Holloway, 39, was traveling westbound on State Highway 23.

The collision caused Holloway’s vehicle to enter the ditch and overturn. Holloway was ejected and died at the scene.

Schlake was also injured. She was transferred to a hospital in Madison.

According to a news release, charges are expected to be referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office at a later date.

