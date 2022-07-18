News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Boat tour agency trying to stay afloat amid Fox River low water levels

By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of River Tyme Tours and Bistro, Candice Mortara, says her business is hurting due to the Fox River low water levels.

Mortara owns a double-decker boat in De Pere and a single-deck boat in Appleton.

“The water in De Pere is 10 inches lower than it needs to be for our boat to leave the dock safely, and that has been the case for the last three, four weeks. We were trying to get tours out, and we actually ruined two propellers doing that, so we had to replace those,” said Mortara.

Her De Pere boat is now docked and empty on the Fox River.

Meanwhile, she is keeping business afloat with the help of her Appleton boat called River Tyme Too. It handles all the tours in Appleton, but it only fits 35 passengers. The De Pere boat has space for 49.

Customers are disappointed when their reservation is canceled or transferred to Appleton.

Mortara added that the Army Corps of Engineers can’t help. If it opens canal gates, Lake Winnebago would hurt.

“It’s stressful, and it’s trying to figure out what to do in the future. Is this going to be the new normal, or is it just a one year anomaly? It’s impossible to know, so it’s hard to plan,” said Mortara.

If the issue continue, and bookings slow down, Mortara fears she’ll have to let go of a few employees and sell her double-decker.

She hopes customers continue to book in Appleton, and also help support her other business in the area called River Tyme Bistro.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash
2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Highs Monday near 90 with heat index values in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall

Latest News

Brendan Bobo celebrates after hitting 13 home runs in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge.
Rafters’ Ben Ross, Brendan Bobo tie for 2nd place in NWL Home Run Challenge
Housing Counseling Hurdles 7/18/2022
Housing Counseling Hurdles 7/18/2022
House for sale
ARPA funds could help new home buyers in Wausau
Wastewater at Wisconsin Rapids wastewater treatment plant.
165,000 gallons of wastewater flows into Wisconsin River