First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with clouds on Sunday with a chance of isolated showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into the early evening. Any storms that develop are going to be slow-moving and will produce locally heavy rainfall of .50″ or perhaps more. Highs on Sunday are in the low to mid 80s.

Sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. (WSAW)

Any lingering showers or storms will diminish around or a little after sunset Sunday evening. Then a few clouds for Sunday night with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Staying humid for the next few days with dew points in the 60s to near 70. (WSAW)

Hot and humid on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon into the early evening in the northern half of the area. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs are in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values are in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move toward the region on Tuesday. In advance of the front, another warm and humid day with some sunshine. There is a chance of showers or storms later in the day or at night. The potential exists for some storms to be strong or severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall the main threats. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid to upper 80s. We are monitoring Tuesday late afternoon and night for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Storms later Tuesday into Tuesday night have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall the main threats. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance of showers or storms Thursday night into Friday morning. After any storms on Friday, intervals of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Most of the days in the week ahead will feature above avearge temperatures. (WSAW)

Next weekend is staying warm with some sunshine but also chances of showers or storms each day. Highs in the mid 80s.

