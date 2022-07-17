Colby Cheese Days festival hosts 1st ever car show

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56th Annual Colby Cheese Days festival is back but this year is different. The event hosted the first-ever Colby Cheese Days Car Show.

“This is the home of Colby cheese and there’s free cheese everywhere,” said Dan Hederer, the organizer for Colby Cheese Days.

Colby Cheese Days is a weekend-long event with live music, carnival rides, and food trucks.

“It’s just a small town gathering every year. It draws people from everywhere,” said Hederer.

This year included a car show to add more entertainment.

“This is our first annual car show so we’re excited to be here. We have 97 cars so far,” said Cindi Suezittlow, the organizer for the car show.

Dozens of cars lined the streets of downtown Colby where guests could check them out up close.

“We’ve got from the early 1920′s all the way to a corvette that’s only 2 weeks old, so we have a great presentation of everything here,” said Suezittlow.

John Willman is the owner of a 1988 C4 Chevrolet Corvette. Willman displayed his ride at the car show.

“It’s fun being here and they had a tremendous turnout today,” said Willman.

Willman said his car is part of the modified class because of the upgraded engine.

“Well, this is a 383 stroker with a supercharger. So it’s tremendous horsepower for a car this size and weight,” said Willman.

The car show is a way for car connoisseurs to show off their sweet rides.

“I think it’s just to see the talent that’s around here, the local talent, and the knowledge that goes behind these cars. It’s a lot to celebrate and enjoy,” said Suezittlow.

The Colby Cheese Days car show is also a way to bring the community together.

“So to be part of this with the car culture, it just goes hand in hand. It’s just a lot of fun and it brings a lot more people and enjoyment to it,” said Suezittlow.

