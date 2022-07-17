News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Brewers’ Williams named to National League All-Star team

Williams is selected as an All-Star for the first time.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Baltimore. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers will have another player making the trip to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, relief pitcher Devin Williams was selected to the National League All-Star team Saturday night. It’s the first All-Star selection for Williams.

Williams has a 1.77 ERA in 39 appearances as a reliever for Milwaukee this season. He has not allowed a run since May 10.

Williams will be joined by reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes at the Midsummer Classic. Brewers’ closer Josh Hader was also selected but opted not to play to spend more time with his newborn child.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

Latest News

Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchucks stun Chinooks with five-run ninth
Brent Widder stands at the plate in a game July 15 against Wisconsin Rapids.
Widder ‘Excited’ to represent Woodchucks at All-Star Game
Rafters Vs. Woodchucks 7/15/2022
Rafters Vs. Woodchucks 7/15/2022
Chase Hug is greeted at home plate following a home run in the third inning.
Impromptu home run derby breaks out as Woodchucks crush Rafters