Brewers’ Williams named to National League All-Star team

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers will have another player making the trip to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, relief pitcher Devin Williams was selected to the National League All-Star team Saturday night. It’s the first All-Star selection for Williams.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named to the National League All-Star team, a source tells ESPN. A wrong righted. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 17, 2022

Williams has a 1.77 ERA in 39 appearances as a reliever for Milwaukee this season. He has not allowed a run since May 10.

Williams will be joined by reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes at the Midsummer Classic. Brewers’ closer Josh Hader was also selected but opted not to play to spend more time with his newborn child.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

