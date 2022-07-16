Widder ‘Excited’ to represent Woodchucks at All-Star Game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday night, the best of the Northwoods League will make their way to Wisconsin Rapids for the annual All-Star Game. Making the trip from Wausau will be the versatile Brent Widder.

The University of Evansville product leads the Woodchucks in hits and doubles. However, if you were to ask him, he didn’t expect the honor.

“I was very surprised, but I was very excited at the same time,” said Widder. “I wasn’t expecting it, because you never do, but I’m excited to be there. It’s going to be fun. I’m going to be able to see a lot of guys I know from other teams there so it’s going to be a blast.”

Widder is hitting .293 for the Chucks with 43 hits and 20 runs driven in. Defensively, he’s a mainstay on the infield, recording 74 assists with a .962 fielding percentage. The experience of the Northwoods League has been a rewarding experience for Widder.

“It’s been incredible,” said Widder. “Development is a blast. To see other guys develop alongside me, it’s fun to watch.”

Widder and the Woodchucks have been hot since the beginning of July. The team has won seven of their last eight games with two games to go before the All-Star Break.

“The plate discipline has been there. Taking our walks, taking our bases,” said Widder. “It’s been big. It’s been a blast this week. We hope to keep it moving and stay hot.”

The 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game is Tuesday night in Wisconsin Rapids at Witter Field. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.