News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin
2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

Latest News

President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten
President Joe Biden participates in a working session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East
A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in...
Survey: 1 in 5 college students plan to transfer out of states with abortion bans