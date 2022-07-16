Impromptu home run derby breaks out as Woodchucks crush Rafters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods League Home Run Derby is on Monday, but the Rafters and Woodchucks brought out the bombs on Friday.

Backed by five home runs, the Wausau Woodchucks beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 12-3 for just the second win against their rival to the south this season. It was the largest margin of defeat for the Rafters this year.

The Woodchucks starting the home run party in the first inning off the bat of Hunter Dorraugh, who drove a ball towards the left field foul pole. The two-run home run was his sixth of the season.

But the Rafters lead the league in home runs, and they showed why in the top of the third inning. Colin Tuft and Ben Ross each homered in the inning, with Ross hitting a two-run shot to give the Woodchucks a 3-2 lead.

But the ‘Chucks weren’t done.

Ryan Sepede hit his fourth home run in the last five games with a three-run blast in the bottom of the third. Right after him, Chase Hug hit a solo shot to put Wausau up 6-3. Zach Levenson added a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Hug hit a three-run long ball for his second home run of the night in the fifth inning.

The Woodchucks will travel to play the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday at 6:35 pm, while the Rafters will play the Madison Mallards in Madison at 6:08 pm.

