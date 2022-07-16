First Alert Weather: Summer warmth this weekend, hot on Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday morning will start off with areas of fog that could be locally dense, but as the morning goes along, the fog and low clouds will yield to some sunshine. A bit humid with highs on Saturday topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Some clouds Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday may start with patchy fog in a few locations, otherwise a fair amount of sunshine. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm Sunday afternoon. Most places will likely remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

Afternoon highs will be running above the average of 81° for most of the week ahead. (WSAW)

The hottest conditions of the new week are expected on Monday and Tuesday. More sun than clouds, hot, and humid Monday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s. This is just below our First Alert Weather Day criteria for dangerously hot conditions. No less, be prepared for the steamy conditions.

The feels like temps will be in the low to mid 90s on Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Tuesday is partly sunny, very warm, and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front and wave of low pressure are forecast to move our way later Tuesday into Tuesday night. There is a chance of storms either late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night. Some storms could be strong to severe. We are monitoring Tuesday late afternoon and night for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Staying humid for the weekend into the week ahead with dew points well into the 60s. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers and perhaps a storm. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine is back on Thursday and next Friday, July 22nd. There is a chance on Friday of showers or a storm. Highs on both days are in the mid 80s.

